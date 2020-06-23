Gloria Widder, 92, of Akron entered eternal rest at the Maple Farm Nursing home on Monday, June 15, 2020. She died of natural causes. She was the wife of Franklin Z. Widder III for 70 years this September. Born January 23, 1928, in Akron, PA, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Beck & Luella (Roether) Beck.
Her first love was her husband and her family, hands down. With her cubs and papa bear around, she was happiest. She made her house a home, welcoming everyone. Twenty-seven Fairview Drive was the fun, go-to place for her kids' friends and when the time came was full of snuggles and song for her grandchildren.
She was a fierce competitor. She showed no mercy when it came to table-top games, not even to her family. When playing horseshoes and quoits in her heyday of youth, she knocked many players from scoring a ringer and was spritely proud of it especially when the players were men. Twice a week she packed her bowling shoes and ball in the family's Rambler to head to "The Dutch" to bowl in two different women's leagues. She often brought home year-end trophies. Sometimes when asked how she bowled on what she knew to be a below average score, she would politely answer, "Lousy, thank you." That poignant truth crept into the family's vernacular.
Her first job was a switchboard operator for Denver & Ephrata Telephone Company. Callers needed assistance from operators like Gloria to make a call and later "ring off" the completed call. To clarify a five from a nine, she was trained to pronounce the number nine with two syllables. Number "ni-en" she would say, and never lost the habit that later in life her kids found humorously atypical.
As a progressive woman in her early twenties, Gloria worked for Lancaster County's industrial icon, Armstrong Cork Company, in the payroll department. Fashioned in a high waisted dress, seamed nylons and peep-toe heels, coiffed in a page-boy, she frequently took the trolley from Akron to Lancaster.
Having a natural talent as a self-taught singer and entertainer, Gloria began singing live on the radio with her sister, Pearl. Eventually, her cheery personality coupled with her Doris Day look, her sense of humor and passion for performing led her to shine as a lead vocalist in various bands under the pseudonym Gloria Charmaine. Her flair and the talent of many musicians took them to gigs in Lancaster, York, Harrisburg and Philadelphia. In the early 50's prior to the television era, Gloria was the main attraction for an Armstrong radio program broadcast through WGAL featuring a 15-piece band. It was here she met her soon-to-be husband, Frankie, the percussionist. A few years into their marriage, they formed their own, sought-after band playing closer-to-home gigs for dances, night clubs, country clubs, and wedding receptions. They were known for their original recording, "Vunderful Goot" whose lyrics told the story of a Pennsylvania Dutch couples' courtship and their eventual schmooch. She exited her singing career serenading guests with Mack the Knife, Sentimental Journey and many other classic tunes at the cutting-edge, hill-top venue, the Foodergong.
In her retirement, Gloria and Frank explored the United States & Canada in their camper. For many weeks over the summer, they rented a site at the Jersey Shore, their annual vacation spot since their honeymoon. Year after year in Wildwood Crest, they created many more fond memories for family and friends cracking crabs, clamming, and boating on the Frankie Clipper. The van ride to the beach reverberated with robust sing-alongs and seat-back drummers – of course. Perched under her umbrella, there you would find her shelling a brown paper bag full of peanuts tossing some to share with the seagulls. Her forever companion, Frankie, would reach for her hand and the two of them would take their stroll toward the surf pausing to gaze at the horizon, that curious place where the earth meets the sky.
In her final week, the Covid pandemic restricted visitation except through an open window. Her son wrote this poem:
"Waiting for Us to Arrive"
I watched her through the window, As she whimpered for each breath. Little did I know…. In two hours she'd meet death
We saw the darkness coming, She knew her time was near. And now His light is shining, She no longer has to fear
I worry about my father, He tried his hardest and his best, To keep my mother comfortable, Till it was her time to rest
I miss my mother deeply, It's not sadness I feel inside, For I know she's in His presence, Waiting for us to arrive
Gloria is survived by a son, Franklin Z. Widder, IV, husband of Dody Hart of Ephrata, PA and a daughter, Camille Horine, wife of Conrad "Stan" Horine of Lancaster, PA; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Granger and a daughter, Kozette Rushton of Novato, CA.
Family and friends are invited to share in a celebration of life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery, 105 N. 11th Street, Akron, PA 17501.
