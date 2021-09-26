Gloria Ann Free, 87, a resident at Pleasant View Communities, passed away in the early hours on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Gloria was married to Jerome, Jerry, Free for 64 years. Jerry passed away in September 2019. Gloria was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Filomena Brignola. She lived her whole life in Lancaster, PA.
Gloria graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1951. She worked at Armstrong World Industries for 20 years in Quality Assurance as a secretary. Gloria was a founding member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Gloria volunteered and ran St. Leo the Great School library for many years.
Gloria loved her family and family times together! Having everyone together whether for a holiday or a weekend made her happiest. Gloria loved baking, puzzles and gardening. She was in two card clubs, playing bridge and pinochle with her friends. Gloria enjoyed traveling and cruises in the USA, Europe and the Caribbean.
Surviving Gloria are her four children: Jessica, wife of Gordon Hotchkiss, of England; Regina, wife of William Benonis of King of Prussia, PA; Eileen, wife of Scott Little, of Mountville, PA; and Jerome Free, Jr. husband of Deborah, of Lansdale, PA. Also are surviving are six grandchildren: Lloyd, Julia, Simon, Laura, Rachel and Caroline. There are five surviving great-grandchildren: Nadia, William, Hermione, Benjamin and Rowan.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10:30 – 11:30 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to Hospice For All Seasons, 280 S. Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028 or to St. Leo the Great Church 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com