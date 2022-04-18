Gloria Adams, a life-long resident of Ephrata, passed away peacefully at the home of her granddaughter Kelly and Chris Telson on March 31, 2022 at the age of 87.
Gloria was born in Ephrata to Charles and Pauline Horst. Gloria married Gale Adams of Ephrata, PA. She is predeceased by her husband, Gale, son Brian, daughter-in-law, Linda and grandson Nick. Gloria is survived by her children, Bruce Adams of Palmerton, Brenda Frankhouser of Sinking Springs, and Beverly Gallagher of Lafayette Hill; grandchildren, Kelly Telson, Josh Adams, and Justin Adams; and great-grandchildren, Lucas and Taylor Telson and Jaiden Adams.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 E. Main Street, Ephrata, PA from 1:00-3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Arrangements entrusted to Monaghan Funeral Home, Inc. (215) 679-6400