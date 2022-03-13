Gloria A. Fisher

Gloria Ann Fisher, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday February 9, 2022, at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Christian S. and Kathryn (Graybill) Leakway. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jere D. Fisher, Sr.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests during a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning on Monday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
