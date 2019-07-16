Gloria A. (Clerico) Merinsky, 90, formerly of Lancaster, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown, after an illness. She was the wife of the late Edward F. Merinsky, who died on October 28, 2015. They were married fifty-nine years at the time of his death.
She was employed by the former Bell Telephone Co. and later the Armstrong Cork Co. and later as a receptionist for the former St. Joseph Hospital, Lancaster.
Born January 11, 1929, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mary (Procopio) Clerico. A devout life-long Catholic and member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Lancaster, where Gloria was a Choir member in teen and adult years. She had also served on various committees in the Parish. Gloria was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School-Class of 1947. She enjoyed Chorus Singing with the Lancaster Liederkranz for twenty-seven years and thus traveled to Germany in 1985 and 2000. She developed many friendships. Music was the main intetst of her life, along with gardening, writing and reading.
She is survived by her children; Glen D., Gerard T., both of Lancaster, Martha E., of Lititz, and Mary C., married to Allen Wyllie, of Camden, DE and two grandchildren. She was all preceded in death by seven siblings.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Paramount and Grane Hospice for all of their hours of constant care and wonderful support.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial from Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 West Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday morning, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Friday morning between 10:00-11:00 a.m. Final Commendation and Farewell will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Gloria's memory to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church or Community Services Group (CSG) 320 Highland Drive, P.O. Box #597, Mountville, PA 17554.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 121 South Prince Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
717-397-8298