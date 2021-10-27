Gloria A. Brumbaugh, 82, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Sunday evening, October 24, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Petersburg, VA, she was the only child of Owen and Mary Bolen Croy. She was the wife of Galen H. Brumbaugh for 55 years on July 2.
After graduating in 1956 from Glenwood High School in New Boston, OH, Gloria enrolled at Ohio University in Athens, OH and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1962. She was employed as both a laboratory technician and phlebotomist at hospitals in Huntington, WV, St. Charles, IL, Philadelphia, and Lancaster. While living in the Roaring Spring area, she was a copyrighter for the Morrison Cove Herald.
Gloria was a member of Hempfield Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed music and used her talent as a church organist and pianist.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, David, husband of Leslie Brumbaugh, of Washington Boro, Gary Brumbaugh of Silver Springs, and Jeffrey, husband of Olivia Brumbaugh, of Lakeland, FL; and four grandsons, Michael, Conner, Joshua, and Brandon Brumbaugh.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday morning, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens Street, Manheim, PA 17545. Interment in East Petersburg Brethren Cemetery is private. There is no public viewing. The family will greet guests immediately following the service. Respectfully wear masks to the service. If desired, contributions may be made to the benevolent fund of Hempfield Church of the Brethren or to the Good Samaritan Fund of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To express a condolence with the family of to watch a webcast of the service beginning the Monday following the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
