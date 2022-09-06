Glorea M. Gray, 87, of Lancaster, PA, beloved mother, grandmother, great, and great great grandmother and sister, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 2, 2022. She passed away at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital after an extended illness.
Born in Marietta, PA, she was widow of Edward Gray, and the daughter of the late Beathel and Nellie M. Howard Bailer.
Glorea was a former member of Bethel A.M.E. in Marietta. She enjoyed playing bingo at various locations, cards, traveling, music and going to flea markets.
She worked for ISC (International Signal Control) for numerous years, and at one time she worked for G&T Industries in the Production Department, RCA, and Hubley's Toy Store.
She is lovingly survived by her children, Monica L. Whitehead, Michael E. Gray, Carmen D. Gray, partner of Joseph Shaeffer, all of Lancaster, PA, Valerie A. Gray, wife of Cara Luttrell, Harrisburg, PA, two granddaughters that she raised, Michele A. Gray and Tanemah V. Gray, Lancaster, PA, 20 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren, and her sister, Shirley, wife of Robert Poindexter, Columbia, PA. She was preceded in death by three children, Kenneth Bailer, Audrey Gray, and Frances Gray Gibson, grandson, Jerome Eagles, and 12 siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Glorea's Home Going Service at The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange St. (corner of W. Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. with The Rev. Edward M. Bailey officiating. Interment will take place at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive friends at The Groff's on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 6:00 8:00 P.M. and on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
