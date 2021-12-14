Glenn Y. Eshleman, 89, of Foal Court, Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Strasburg Township, he was the son of the late Harrison B. and Anna Yingling Eshleman.
Glenn worked as an accountant for 25 years. In 1977, he pursued his life-long dream to become a professional bus driver. He worked for Red Rose Transit Authority for 21 years. Following his retirement he drove motor coach for Conestoga Tours for 13 years, traveling to Canada, the Eastern United States, and Midwest.
An Army veteran, he served as a Corporal during the Korean War.
Glenn had a passion for antique American cars, and at the time of his death he was the proud owner of 9 cars. He also collected toy trucks and cars, and enjoyed watching old TV shows while relaxing with his favorite beverage, his beloved Pepsi.
Surviving him are two daughters, Elaine M. Scheuchenzuber (husband Jack – deceased) of West Palm Beach, FL, Carol J. Herr and husband Tracy of Lititz; a grandson Andy J. Herr of Denver; and a sister Arlene E. Hershey of Quarryville.
He was preceded in death by a brother Raymond J. Eshleman and a sister Ida M. Gehman.
Funeral services will be held at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Pastor John Meck officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:00AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Glenn’s memory to Meals on Wheels, 1411 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. shiveryfuneralhome.com
