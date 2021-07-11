Glenn W. Warfel, 92, of Willow Street, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. He was born in Millersville to the late Admiral Dewey and Hettie (Hallman) Warfel. Glenn celebrated 65 years of marriage with his wife Urbana Mae (Meckley) Warfel on May 27th.
Glenn served as a Navy Seabee, Driver Petty Officer 2nd Class, with the Amphibious Construction Battalion One during the Korean War. He enjoyed attending Naval reunions throughout the U.S. over the years.
He worked in the adhesives department at the Armstrong flooring plant for over 40 years, retiring as a production supervisor.
He enjoyed working with his hands, especially woodworking. Glenn helped build his son Glenn's home. He served as scoutmaster with Troop 105 when his sons were Boy Scouts. Glenn was active in the West Willow Fire Company, where he was a past president. He was a member and Past Master of the Charles M. Howell Lodge No. 496 F.&A.M., Millersville.
Glenn is survived by his wife Urbana, and their two sons, Glenn D. Warfel, husband of Susan (Mylin) of Holtwood, and Doug L. Warfel, husband of Beth (Kirchner) of Millersville; four grandchildren, Ryan Warfel, Lauren, wife of Devon Smoker, Kyle Warfel and Michael Warfel; and two great-grandchildren, Raylie and Wesley Smoker. Glenn was preceded in death by his son, Raymond S. Warfel in 2013, and his 4 siblings.
A viewing will take place from 10 to 10:30 AM, followed by the funeral at 10:30 AM with The Rev. Thomas A. Weeple officiating, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Clearfield United Methodist Church, 1238 Rawlinsville, Road, New Providence, PA 17560. Interment with Military Honors will take place in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
