Glenn W. Shaffer, 96, of Denver, passed away May 23, 2021, after a brief stay at Stoneridge Towne Center in Myerstown. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Barkley) Shaffer, who passed in 2009. He was born in Loysville, son of the late Linn & Laura (Keller) Shaffer.
He worked as a Lineman for PPL and after 36 years, retired in 1983. Glenn was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Pacific during WWII as a tank driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and long walks in the woods.
Glenn is survived by his children, Glenn W. Shaffer, Jr. and Connie, wife of Wilson Youndt; grandchildren Clint Youndt husband of Becky, Kelly Zimmerman, wife of Keith, and Clay Youndt, husband of Megan; four great-grandchildren, Kate, Addison, Sydney, and Tate. He was predeceased by two brothers, two sisters, and a grandson, Matthew Shaffer.
At Glenn's request, there will be no formal services.
