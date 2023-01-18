Glenn W. Mellinger, 89, of Lititz, formerly of Bird-in-Hand, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Brethren Village. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late John D. and Vera M. Denlinger Mellinger. He was the husband of Fannie D. Mellinger. They were married for 69 years. Glenn was a door-to-door grocery salesman for 20 years, delivered cabinets for Heritage Kitchens for 18 years and delivered parts for John E. Landis. He attended Christian Fellowship Church. Glenn sang with the gospel group "Royal Sounds".
Besides his wife, he is survived by: sons, Ronald L. husband of Nancy Jerdon Mellinger of Mount Joy, Gerald K. husband of Dawn Beecher Mellinger of Strasburg, Duane E. husband of Amie Burkhart Mellinger of New Holland; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, J. Carl husband of Pat Mellinger of Elizabethtown and Doris Smith of Lititz. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Mellinger.
A memorial service will be held at Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:00 am. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 till the service on Saturday. A private interment will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Samaritan's Purse, online at samaritanspurse.org. FurmanFuneralHome.com