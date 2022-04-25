Glenn W. Grove, 70, of Humble, TX, formerly of Harrisburg, passed away April 12, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Kathryn (Wise) Grove. He was the devoted husband of Paula M. (Ramirez) Grove.
Guests are invited to attend his Celebration of Life at 11 AM on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Spacht Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. A visitation will be held from 10 11 AM. To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
