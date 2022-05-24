Glenn W. Good, 85

Glenn W. Good was received by the Lord and heralding angels as he passed peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
He lived a full and wonderful life with experiences complete with joy, love, and faith. He was an optimist regardless of the obstacles, challenges, and tragedies that life brought him. He drew from his strength and built resilience which those closest to him observed and witnessed throughout his life. He was a remarkable person. Thoroughly enjoyed and treasured his family, devoted husband, amazing and inspirational father, dedicated and loyal to his work, and was the ultimate social butterfly.
Glenn was born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Clarence Good and Bertha (Weaver) Good Martin and his stepfather, the late Aaron Martin. He was the first son to be born after his late sisters (Mary Auker and Arlene Redcay) and his late younger brother, Wilmer Good.
After his father passed, Glenn and his younger brother, Wilmer, attended and were raised at the Milton Hershey School. Together, they lived with house parents and other boys, attended school and worked the farm they lived on. It was there that he truly learned core values that built his character. While at MHS, he was exposed to various business and trade vocations and focused on accounting. After graduating in 1954, he landed his life-long career at the New Holland Machine Company/Sperry Rand (now known as CNH). He worked in the Shipping/Transportation/Logistics department for more than 35 years. The relationships with his co-workers and all those he came in contact with from all over the country provided great enjoyment and plenty of years of socialization. No matter where he traveled, he always bumped into someone he worked with, and he loved to reminisce.
His life brought him extraordinary relationships, each providing significance, and love, and two with children, eight in total. His first marriage brought him two sons and a daughter. He married the late B. Faye Good on May 11, 1963, which added to his family as a stepfather to a son and daughter. He and Faye also shared three of their own children together, another son and twin girls. Their three-bedroom home with a pool in the backyard, appropriately situated in Paradise, was full and family-centric. Glenn shared his life with Faye for 35 years before she passed. The void was enormous; however, he was blessed with a third relationship and marriage to the late Carol (Fahnstock). As widows, they shared a unique bond, were able to travel extensively, and brought them both closer to their faith.
He was a cuisine connoisseur, car and antique enthusiast, enjoyed various genres of music, cheered for Philadelphia Eagles and for Philadelphia Phillies, embarked on a profitable garage sale side business, and gave his time and treasures to causes that he believed in including volunteering as Treasurer of Kinzer Fire Company, Alzheimer's Association, soup kitchens in the Bronx, Milford Park Christian Camps, and Brethren Village to name a few. He was a member of Community Bible Church and Milford Park Bible Camp.
Glenn was a remarkable husband, amazing father, and endearing grandfather and great-grandfather. He was devoted to his family and his faith. He was active in every social setting he attended, never afraid of meeting new people, visiting with friends to re-live memories, and truly lived life to its fullest.
Glenn is survived by his children: Jeffrey Good (husband of Patti), Robert Good (husband of Karen), Kathi Matos (wife of Steven), Michael Herr (husband of Naomi), the late Vickie Herr, Timothy Good (husband of Debbie), Lori Gerhart (wife of Michael), and Tina Bellanca and the late Gary Bellanca. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Glenn's Funeral Service at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, PA 17547 on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Burkholder officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private and will take place at Georgetown Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Bible Church, Milford Park Bible Camp, or to the endowment fund at Brethren Village.
