Glenn T. Roe, 75, of Lititz, passed away October 19, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Newton, NJ, he was the son of the late Thomas and Verna (Stewart) Roe. Glenn met his loving wife, Amy (Grubbs) Roe in Lancaster, PA. This year they celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary.
In July of 1968, Glenn was drafted into the United States Army to serve in Vietnam. He would faithfully serve his country for 3 years. Glenn will be remembered for his many years as a banker with Philadelphia National Bank/CoreStates and Fulton Bank. Early in his banking career he regularly traveled internationally, including living overseas in Argentina and Panama for several years. Later in his career, Glenn led the international banking group at Fulton Bank where he worked until his retirement.
Glenn volunteered in the SCORE Business Mentoring program, helping new business owners and entrepreneurs with reaching their full potential. In his free time, he enjoyed cruises and traveling the world, seeing shows and musicals. Cooking was a passion for Glenn and he enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. His signature dishes included smoked and baked salmon, grilled London Broil and hamburgers.
He is survived by his wife Amy, children, Sean Roe, husband of Danielle of Los Angeles, CA, Dana, wife of Wade Conrad of Erwin, TN, Erin, wife of Aaron Dixon of Atlanta, GA, and Chris Roe of Lancaster; stepson, Ryan Saxton of New York, NY; grandchildren, Lauren Roe, Bryce Conrad, Sydney Conrad, Belle Dixon, Claira Dixon, Kale Roe, McKenzie Roe, and Kade Roe, as well as his sister-in-law, Carol Roe of Lititz. He was preceded in passing by his brother, Jack Roe.
The family is welcoming guests to a visitation at 2 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Celebration of Glenn's life and time of sharing will follow the visitation at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org
