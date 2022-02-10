On Sunday January 30, 2022, Glenn Stoltzfus entered his heavenly home at the age of 62.
Glenn fought a long, tough road to experience his healing in heaven.
Glenn resided in Lebanon, PA. He brought laughter to those who knew him. Glenn loved eating out and visiting with his family and friends. He enjoyed visiting the lake and loved music.
He is preceded in death by his father Reuben. He is survived by his mother Rachel, brothers Gary married to Lynne, Daryl married to Dianna, Carl married to Nikki, and sister Leona Smucker married to Steve, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Glenn will be greatly missed.
