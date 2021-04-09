Glenn Stauffer Hess, 87, formerly of New Providence, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community. Born in Strasburg, he was the son of the late Clarence R. and Gertrude (Stauffer) Hess. He was the loving husband of Wanda (Funk) Hess for over 68 years.
Glenn farmed locally for many years and had owned and operated Hess's Snack Wagon, which could be seen making rounds in Quarryville and surrounding communities and at the Buck Tractor Pull. He also worked for Howard E. Groff Inc. in Quarryville as an oil burner mechanic and was a life-member of Rough and Tumble. Glenn loved hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors in his vegetable and flower gardens. He enjoyed feeding birds and tinkering with just about anything. He was a long-time member of High View Church of God in Strasburg.
In addition to his wife, Glenn is survived by his 5 children: David (Linda) Hess of New Providence; Sandy (Bobby) Ross of Quarryville; Glenda (Dennis) Findley of Quarryville; Barbara Jo (Larry) Swisher of Quarryville; and Tammy (Kevin) Goodwin of Bausman. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and siblings, Donald Hess and Gladys Kreider. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings.
A memorial service will take place at High View Church of God, 2470 Leaman Road, Ronks, PA on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Thiboldeaux officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 6-7 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the High View Church of God at the above address. Online guestbook at:
