Glenn S. Weber, 74, of Mohnton, Pennsylvania passed away on April 6, 2023.
He was born on September 22, 1948, in Bowmansville, less than a mile from where he lived his entire life, with the exception of his time studying at Penn State University. He was a son of the late Andrew Weber and Mary (Sensenig) Weber. He was happily married to his wife, Anna Lucille "Lucy" (Yoder) Weber, who survives him, for over 51 years.
Glenn was full of life and ever the optimist. His enthusiasm was contagious and he was always up for an adventure. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who encouraged his children in their many pursuits and believed that they could accomplish anything. He infused his children with a sense of confidence and a strong work ethic. He loved attending his children and grandchildren's baseball games, track meets, and other events.
Glenn was raised on a dairy and poultry farm where he learned the value of hard work. He graduated from Garden Spot High School and Penn State University, majoring in agricultural economics where he was a member of the Alpha Zeta fraternity. Glenn excelled in the FFA program where he developed his public speaking and leadership skills. He eventually served as State FFA President and later as a National Vice-President.
After graduating from Penn State in 1972, Glenn taught high school agriculture at Manheim Central for two years. It was the last time that he would work for anyone else.
Glenn was a life-long entrepreneur. Along with his brothers, he owned and operated Country Acres Farm Stores, a string of convenience stores in Berks County, and Kings Potato Chips, a snack food manufacturing and distribution company. He later owned several businesses with Lucy, including All Seasons Kitchen and Kings 625 Self Storage.
Glenn's likeable and winsome personality made him fun to be around. With a great sense of humor he enjoyed storytelling and would often say, "Don't let the truth stand in the way of a good story!"
Glenn also dabbled in public service, serving as a school board member of the Eastern Lancaster County School District and running for the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 1976. He previously served as president of the Pennsylvania Pleasure Walking Horse Association, chair of the board of Mennonite Home Communities, and was a member of the Bel Air Flying Club. Glenn was a member of Pine Grove Church, Bowmansville.
He was always involved in something, whether it was real estate development, training and showing Tennessee Walking Horses throughout the East Coast, raising cattle, or trail riding horses with friends and family.
Glenn was a pilot who shared his love of aviation by becoming a flight instructor and teaching others to fly, while also earning his airline transport pilot certificate (ATP). He enjoyed flying with this wife and friends to restaurants and flying representatives of nonprofit organizations around the country. His favorite trips involved flying his family to the beach, including Ocracoke Island, NC, Ocean City, NJ, or any beach with a nearby landing strip. In the 1980s, he flew his own plane to the Bahamas and enjoyed flying from island to island. He and Lucy traveled extensively, visiting China, Europe, Alaska, South America and Africa.
Glenn never met a challenge that could not be overcome with optimism and hard work, until he was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia seven years ago. During his later years he was fortunate to be surrounded by a caring community and Lucy's undying devotion and care. Glenn had a strong faith in God, and served as a wonderful example to his children and grandchildren who followed in his footsteps.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Justin and wife Christina, of Dillsburg, PA, Julian and wife Courtney, of Vinton, VA, and Jeremy and wife Sara, of Pittsburgh, PA and grandchildren, Reid, Garrett, Beau, Briana, Vera, Thomas, Christopher, and Susanna.
He is also survived by sisters, Margaret Gockley, Mohnton; Mildred, wife of I. Herbert Horning, Reinholds; Mae, wife of John Z. Weaver, New Holland; Bernice of Normal, IL; Linda, wife of Larry Snader, Rockingham, VA; brothers, John, husband of Janet, Lititz, and Leon, husband of Nancy, Reinholds. He was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd.
Glenn was deeply loved by his family. His light will continue through the optimism and values he instilled in them.
There will be a viewing on Friday, April 14 from 6 to 8 PM at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, PA 17519 and a celebration of life service on Saturday, April 15 at 10 AM with a viewing at 9 AM until the time of the service.
Special thanks to LGH social worker, Barbara, during Glenn's ninety-three day hospital stay, his dedicated private caregivers (Jeff, Greg, Linda, Carol, Amy and Priscilla), Fairmount Home staff for their dedicated care with dignity during his last months and Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster County.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Glenn's honor to Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Focus on the Family, 8605 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.
C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com