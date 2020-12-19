Glenn S. Henry, 77, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Abram and Anna Stauffer Henry. Glenn was the loving husband of Deena D. Cole Henry with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.
Glenn graduated from Manheim Central High School, then worked in sales at the former Galen's of Ephrata, Firestone, and J.C. Penny's. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz. Glenn was also a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Lititz. Glenn enjoyed collecting Winross trucks, playing computer games, working on projects around the house, watching sports, and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children; Kent husband of Patricia Henry of Laramie, WY, Keith husband of Kelly Henry of Independence, MO, Carolyn wife of Kevin McMinn of Willow Street, PA and Brian husband of Colleen Henry of Glen Ellyn, IL, ten grandchildren, Joshua Henry, Jonah husband of Peyton Henry, Christopher Henry, Philip Henry, Kent Henry, Jr., Kendra wife of Chad Collard, Konnor Henry, Lucas Henry, Evelyn Henry, Jack Henry, one great-granddaughter, Maevry Collard, a sister, MarCelia wife of Mark Fahnestock of Mount Joy, a brother, John wife of Bonita Henry of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
