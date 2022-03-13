Glenn Richard "Pete" Herr, 81, of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clyde H. and Mabel (Millhouse) Herr. He was the loving husband of Mary Ella (Martin) Herr for 51 years.
Pete was raised on a farm in West Lampeter Twp. He worked for the former Spence Ford in Quarryville and Jerome H. Rhoads, Inc. He also worked for High Steel and retired from the Solanco School District, where he was the beloved janitor, known to help the students with anything. Pete was an active life-member of the Quarryville Fire Co., where he participated in many activities prior to becoming disabled. He was an avid NASCAR fan; his favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt and Dale, Jr. Pete loved antique tractors and had owned a Massy-Harris. He was most proud of earning fifth place at his first and only tractor pull at the Solanco Fair.
In addition to his wife, Pete is survived by a brother, J. Carl Herr, husband of Peggy of Charlotte, NC. Also surviving is his aunt, Darlene Herr of Lititz and numerous cousins.
Pete's Funeral Service will take place at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, PA on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Quarryville Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church at the above address or to the Quarryville Fire Co. P.O. Box 143, Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at:
