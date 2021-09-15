Glenn "Red" Warwood Sr.

Glenn B. "Red" Warwood, Sr., 69 passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Lebanon VA Hospice. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the oldest of six children to Paul and Thelma (Barrett) Warwood. Glenn honorably served in the U.S. Air Force as an Operating Room Specialist, and was a hard worker, spending a three decade career working for Amtrak and later the U.S. Postal Service, where he retired.
Glenn was a lifetime member of the Green Hill Sportsman Association and an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. Glenn loved spending time with friends and family, had a wild spirit and was equally charming and gruff. Fiercely independent and in constant motion, Glenn lived life fully, and loved those close to him with a distinctive sincerity. His advice, insight, unique perspective and company will be missed.
He is survived by his sons, Glenn Warwood, Jr. (Marla) of Lancaster and Alex Warwood (Amanda) of Philadelphia and four grandchildren, Weston, Elle, Finn and Reese; mother, Thelma Barrett of Millersville; companion, Susan Reinhart of New Providence; step son, Tully Bachman of New Providence; and siblings, Ann Warwood of Willow Street, John Warwood of Shade Gap, Elizabeth Warwood of Lancaster, and Martha Wade of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul, and brother, Craig.
A ceremony will be held at Riverview Cemetery, 1100 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA in the VFW section at 11 AM on October 8th, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions in memory of Glenn to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403; or Lebanon VA Hospice, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com