Glenn R. Smoker, 77, of New Holland, passed away on September 28, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Narvon, he was the son of the late Maurice and Leona (Reiter) Smoker. He was the loving husband of Audrey (Baldwin) Smoker, with whom he married on January 28, 1967 and shared fifty four loving years of marriage.
Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting and spending time at the family cabin in Clinton County. His favorite pastime was spending time and visiting with his granddaughters.
He was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School and was employed by PP&L as an equipment Operator for thirty-four years.
Glenn had proudly served his country as a sonar technician in the United States Navy. He was a member of the New Holland American Legion, a past Commander of the New Holland VFW Post 7362, a past Cub Master of Cub Scout Pack 137, a little league baseball coach and a volunteer for the North Museum of Nature and Science in Lancaster. He was also a member of the Beartown Sportsmans Association, and the PA Archaeology Association.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his sons; Michael S. husband of Cheryl L. Smoker of New Holland and Matthew S. husband of Rachel A. Smoker of Camp Hill and granddaughters; Erin, Hannah, Alyssa and Miranda. Also surviving are siblings; Margaret wife of Richard Richards, Marlene wife of Phil Diem and two additional sisters.
A memorial service will be held on October 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland, PA. There will be visitation time held for one hour prior to the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Glenn’s memory to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/ or the Welsh Mountain Home. https://welshmountainhome.org/give/