Glenn R. Ibach, 83, of Mountville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at home, of natural causes. He was the husband of Mary E. Rohrohrback Ibach for 61 years. Glenn was born in Lebanon, son of the late Wayne and Beulah Swope Ibach. He was retired from Lancaster Malleable Iron Company and was a proud US Army Veteran, serving his country in Germany and was honorably discharged. He attended Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ. Glenn was service minded, being a member of both the Conestoga and Mountville Lions Clubs. Glenn cherished his family outings, hunting, fishing and going to his mountain retreat in Mifflin County. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one daughter: Susan D. (Scott) Heidelbaugh, Quarryville. Two granddaughters: Sammy and Abby. Four brothers: Larry (Lois) Ibach, Millersville; John Ibach, Willow Street; Donald (Linda) Ibach, Lancaster and Thomas (Linda) Ibach, Columbia. One sister: Rosemary (John) Henry, Pequea. He was preceded in death by one sister: Doris Erb.
A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be in Conestoga Reformed Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
