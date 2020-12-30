Glenn R. Houpt, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on December 25, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor South. Born in Conestoga, he was the son of Levi and Margaretta (Rice) Houpt and husband of 48 years to the late Cora Mull Houpt, who passed in 2013.
A proud member of the United States Navy, Glenn served as a Seaman 1st Class and a Fireman 2nd Class from 1946 to 1948 in the Aleutian Islands on the U.S.S. Iowa. Glenn was a crane operator and worked for Armstrong World Industries for 43 years until his retirement in 1991.
Glenn was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved traveling cross country on his bike. He enjoyed riding with friends and going to rallies in New York, Georgia, and Florida. Every year he looked forward to going down to Daytona for Bike Week. He was also a member of many social clubs including the VFW 1690, American Legion Post 34, and the Fourty and Eight Club, of which he was a past president. He was also a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
Glenn was a real character. He told great stories, gave everyone their own nickname, and had a magnetic personality that drew you in. He took care of his neighbors and they returned the favor. He was well loved by his family and friends and his mini schnauzers.
He will be missed by his daughters; Judy Felsinger, Debra Weber (Hans), and Wendy Graybill (John), grandson; Gary Groff (Lisa "Cupcake" Trout), his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a sister, Gladys Rankin and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cora, a daughter, Darlene Hodgen, a sister, Janet Sample, and a brother, Donald Houpt.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA. He will also receive military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 935 E Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com