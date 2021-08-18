On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Mr. Glenn R. Halden, Jr., aged 90, passed away at Mennonite Home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Mr. Halden was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Myrtle Halden, both of Seneca Falls, New York.
Born in Houtzdale, Pennsylvania, Mr. Halden was married for 65 years to the late Joanne M. Halden of Geneva, New York. Mrs. Halden was a long-time bookkeeper for Fries Florist, formerly of Lancaster, before her passing in September of 2017. From a family of nine children, Mr. Halden is survived only by one sister, Ms. Kathleen Kraff of Sun City, Arizona. He is also survived by a daughter, Dr. Judy Halden-Sullivan, Professor of English at Millersville University, and a son-in-law, Dr. Edward Sullivan, Professor Emeritus of Economics and Finance at Lebanon Valley College. In addition, Mr. Halden has a brother-in-law, John F. Morelli of Hallstead, Pennsylvania; and a sister-in-law, Mary Stevenson, of Simi Valley, California. Mr. Halden has numerous nieces and nephews across the United States.
Mr. Halden was a Korean War veteran and an Army Master Sergeant in the New York State Army Reserves. He retired after 25 years of service as an account executive at R. R. Donnelley & Sons in Lancaster.
Mr. Halden was a jack of all trades and master of many. Like his late wife Joanne, he was skilled in any area to which he turned his attention. As a younger man, he was a scuba diving instructor and leader of a diving team that, at times, assisted upstate New York police departments in underwater retrievals of evidence, such as firearms used in the commission of crimes. He was a devoted lifelong deer hunter and, for a time, enjoyed fishing expeditions in Canada with his many friends from R.R. Donnelley. Intrigued by the formal study of music, in his late 30s, Mr. Halden enrolled himself and his daughter in years of organ lessons. As a musical stylist, he insisted, regardless of time signatures, to play all tunes in 4/4 time, like military marches. He studied karate and was a mentor for young entrepreneurs in Lancaster's Junior Achievement program.
Mr. Halden also was a do-it-yourself enthusiast. When he wanted to design distinctive fireplaces for both his home and hunting cabin, he attended months of continuing education classes in masonry so that he could build these beautiful structures himself. He constructed a massive stone bridge over a creek on property he once owned. He also studied plumbing and electrical work in evening adult education classes so that, over the years, he could apply his talents to his home in Lancaster and to his several cabins in central Pennsylvania. In addition, Mr. Halden maintained a meticulously manicured two-acre yard. He was an expert gardener, canning and freezing the produce he and his wife Joanne grew at their Lancaster home.
He loved animals, generously spoiling his many pets. He enjoyed both playing poker and, along with his wife and daughter, visiting the slots at Hollywood Casino. Most importantly, Mr. Halden loved fun. Gregarious by nature, he enjoyed long conversations, partying, and laughter.
Persistently self-deprecating, Mr. Halden would respond to praise for his many accomplishments by saying his successes resulted "more from good luck than good management." Those who knew him for the spirited, fiercely hard-working, committed friend he was realized this disclaimer did not at all ring true.
A graveside service for Mr. Halden at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster, Pennsylvania will be held on Tuesday, August 24th at 11am. Those who wish to celebrate his life are invited, in lieu of flowers, to donate in Mr. Halden's name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
