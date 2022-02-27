Glenn Michael "Mike" McGinnis, 73, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Everett and Doris Groff McGinnis. Mike was the loving companion of Vicki L. Davidson McGinnis for 31 years. For over 25 years Mike worked in the Medical Technology Chemistry Department for the Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital, Lancaster; Community Hospital, and later Heart of Lancaster Hospital, Lititz. He was a 1967 graduate of Warwick High School, and played baseball in his senior year. Mike was part of the 1961 Midget Baseball Champs in Lancaster County. His interests included hunting and fishing. He was a passionate die-hard fan of the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys.
Surviving in addition to his companion, Vicki, is a son, Chris McGinnis of Lititz, two daughters: Melissa McGinnis of Stevens, Dana Copeland of Mountville, five grandchildren: Jordan, Nate, Kyle, Logan, Morgan, and a sister, Donna Loraw of New Holland.
Services for Mike will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Longeneckers Cemetery, Lititz. To send the family online of condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »