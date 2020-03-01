Glenn M. Weaver, 52, peacefully graduated into heaven following a brief illness on Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by family.
Glenn was born May 13, 1967. From 1988 to present Glenn was a Friendship Community resident, a place he truly felt loved and at home as he matured under their creative leadership.
Glenn loved people and attention. His humor refreshed many hearts. Glenn's all time favorites were spending home weekends with one of his siblings, eating at a restaurant, and receiving birthday and Christmas gifts. Listening to Ranger Bill, playing his harmonica or Gospel music CD's, receiving shirts or mugs naming sport teams, plus his too-many-to count calendars definitely painted a happy face.
Throughout his 31 years at Friendship Community, Glenn was involved in many community and church activities as well as briefly helping his sister with a vending machine business.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin N. Weaver and Virginia H. Weaver (Martin) as well as two brothers, Earl and Nelson. Glenn is survived by six sisters and three brothers, Grace, Kathy, Merv, Elvin, Louella, Leonard, Lorraine, Mimi, and Carole.
A Celebration of Glenn's Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens Road, Manheim, PA 17545 at 11:30 AM with Pastor Milton Stoltzfus officiating. The family will receive family and friends at the church from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Graveside service at Bossler's Mennonite Church at 9:00 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Glenn's memory to Friendship Community, 1149 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
