Glenn L. Wonders, 79, of Bainbridge, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Born in Lock Haven, PA, he was the son of the late Paul and Thressa (Klugh) Wonders. Glenn was the husband of Beverly (Daugherty) Wonders with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Glenn was a Pastor in the Assembly of God Church. He was a member of Faith Outreach Center in Mount Joy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Beverly, are three children, Candace Knepp, wife of Stephen, John Wonders, husband of Karren, and Paul Wonders, husband of Janelle. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Wonders.
A memorial service honoring Glenn's life will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Faith Outreach Center, 475 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
