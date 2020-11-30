Glenn L. Showers, 85, of Lititz, passed away on November 26, 2020 at Moravian Manor. Born and raised in Lititz, he was the son of the late Eugene and Lizzie (Kohl) Showers and the husband of Agnes H. (Mellinger) Showers. He and Agnes recently celebrated 60 years together.
Glenn attended Lititz High School and enlisted in the Army where he proudly served from 1955 to 1957. He served as an Army Corporal. He was a radio operator serving in Fort Lewis, Washington. Glenn was also honorably discharged from the Navy. He worked for over 40 years making shoes at Bedford Shoe Co. and Badorf Shoe Co.
Glenn enjoyed camping, hunting, hiking, fishing – anything outdoors. He loved spending time with his family, including annual trips to Rehoboth Beach and backyard barbecues. He enjoyed playing games with his children and grandchildren, doing puzzles, and watching sports. Glenn was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan.
In addition to his loving wife, Agnes, Glenn is survived by his children: Nancy Frailey (Tom) and Kenneth Showers (Diane), his grandchildren: Steven, Daniel and Patrick Frailey, Melissa, Melanie, Peter, Becky, Dale, Donald, Robert, Jenny, Debbie, and Adam Showers, and great-grandchildren: Savannah, Chloe, and Heather. He is also survived by his siblings: Dawn Lumpkin, Robert Showers, John Showers, Dale Showers, Connie Leininger, Betsy Green, and Donald Showers. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Sally and Joyce Showers.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. Following there will be a graveside service at Mellinger Union Cemetery, Gockley Rd., Stevens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriners. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com