Glenn L. Graybeal, 84, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Elwyn F. and Miriam I. (Shutt) Graybeal.
He graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1954. Glenn retired from the former Raybestos Manufacturing, Manheim. He was an avid reader and enjoyed reading about finance, natural health, motorcycles and cars. Glenn also enjoyed going to car shows and hunting. He especially enjoyed taking walks in nature and exploring local trails. He proudly served in the United States Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.
Surviving is a sister, Eleanor A. Atherton, Reinholds; sister-in-law, Barbara Graybeal, Manheim; and many nieces and nephews; Denise, April, Kerry, Michelle, Brett and David. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Kenneth Graybeal.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Glenn's graveside service at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Sun Hill Road, Manheim on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM. To send the family condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
