Glenn L. Demmy

Glenn Lamar Demmy, 89, of Ephrata, PA, went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2019 as was his desire and prayer after suffering a stroke on July 4. For a few months he was a resident at Maple Farm in Akron, PA. He was surrounded by his loving family at his passing.
He was born in Ephrata, PA on March 16, 1930, the son of the late Raymond and Esther (Zwally) Demmy. He was the husband of Shirley (Reitz) with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage on July 22.
At age nine, Glenn played the mandolin with the Harold Simmons Orchestra. Glenn farmed with his father on the family dairy farm in Lincoln until 1966. He lived on a piece of that land where he was born for 89 years. Next, he worked at Sperry New Holland in manufacturing for a short time and then in the office as a parts specialist, where he controlled millions of dollars of service parts mostly throughout the United States and Canada, but also around the world; retiring in 1991 after twenty-five years.
In retirement, he enjoyed raising vegetables in his garden and doing yard work.
Glen grew up in the Akron United Zion Church and served on the United Zion Home board. He also sang in a quartet. Most recently, he attended the Berean Bible Church.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter, Carol, and a son, Randall, as well as a sister, Lois Rohrer, wife of Donald. His brother and sisters-in-law include Claire Demmy, Mary Reitz, and Donald and Ginnie Good, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dr. Merlyn Demmy and a brother-in-law, Herman Reitz.
Friends will be received from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main Street, Ephrata, PA followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Kelly Sensenig.
Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staffs of WellSpan Ephrata Hospital (Acute Rehab), Maple Farm Nursing Center, and Masonic Village Hospice for the compassionate care given to Glenn.
