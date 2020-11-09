Glenn K. Parks, 86, of Manheim passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Blairs Mills, he was the son of the late Dolph F. and Clarice Diven Parks. He was the loving husband of the late JoAnne Gutshall Parks who passed away in 2013. Glenn retired from Raymark Industries. He was a member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim and the Manheim Sportsman's Association. His interests included hunting, fishing, gardening, fixing small engines, and he loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving is a daughter, Antoinette wife of Art Gainer of Englewood, Florida, a son, Glenn K. Jr. husband of Sharon Parks of Manheim; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a brother, Ralph Parks of Newton Hamilton. He was preceded in death by three sisters: Pauline Hetrick, Betty Reisinger and Lucy Scott, and four brothers: John, Raymond, Stanley and Samuel Parks.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Glenn's funeral service at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Glenn's memory to East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or Manheim Sportsman's Association, 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com