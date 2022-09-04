Glenn J. Schwartz, 83, graduated to glory from his earthly home at 1415 Candlewycke Drive, Middletown, PA on August 26, 2022. Born to Earl and Kathryn Schwartz (York, PA) on December 15, 1938, Glenn grew up in a family with eight siblings. As a young man he attended Locust Grove Brethren in Christ Church. During those early years, he worked on the family farm, was employed at Tioga Textile Mill in York, PA and later graduated from Messiah College in 1965.
From 1961-63, Glenn served as a volunteer with Brethren in Christ World Missions in what was then Northern and Southern Rhodesia. His experience in Africa affected the rest of his life. After marrying Verna Oberholtzer in 1964, he returned to Africa as a missionary, ordained as a minister with the Brethren in Christ Church. His daughter Diana and son Steven were born at Macha Mission Hospital in Zambia during their years of service from 1965-1971. Returning from Africa, Glenn oversaw the construction of the covered bridge on the campus of Messiah College, Grantham, PA, then moved to Pasadena, CA to study in the School of World Mission (SWM) at Fuller Seminary. After completing a Master's in Missiology in 1974, he joined the faculty of the SWM as Administrative Assistant to the Dean, continuing in this role for six years. During these years the family worshiped at Lake Avenue Congregational Church in Pasadena.
In 1979, he and his family returned to Lancaster, PA where he worked briefly in commercial real estate, then founded World Mission Associates in 1984. In this capacity Glenn spent 30 years travelling, writing, consulting and lecturing, encouraging local churches around the world to be more sustainable financially and administratively, under God's leadership. His book, "When Charity Destroys Dignity," has been translated into five languages other than English. During those years, Glenn and his family worshiped at Manor Brethren in Christ Church.
From 1991-1997, Glenn and Verna lived in Reading, England where they worked on developing software for African language Bible concordances, with the expert help of personnel from The Bible Society, Swindon, England. Also, during these years they travelled extensively in a teaching ministry, particularly in Israel and in Southern Africa. When in the UK, they worshiped at Greyfriars Anglican Church in Reading.
In his later years, Glenn continued to provide counsel to missionaries and national church leaders until Parkinson's Disease and dementia made this impossible. In June 2019, Glenn and Verna moved closer to their children in the Harrisburg area. During these years, he and Verna worshiped at the Harrisburg Brethren in Christ Church.
Glenn leaves behind his wife Verna; a daughter, Diana Buckwalter (husband, Dan); and a son, Steven Schwartz (wife, Elizabeth); six grandchildren (Kirsten, Gideon, Chloe/Charlie and Levi Buckwalter, John-Luis and Carlos Schwartz; one great-grandchild, (Xavier Thomas); and brothers, Sam, Douglas, Luther; and sisters, Beverly Stein and Susan Rice.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday afternoon, September 25, 2022, at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA. Visitation with the family will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to IMMERGE, Attn: General Fund, Box 1061, Brownstown, PA 17508. Arrangements by Wallace Funeral Directors, Harrisburg.
