Glenn H. Shenk, 90, of Lancaster, formerly of the Buck, PA, died peacefully in the company of family on the evening of September 24, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle, Lititz, after a brief illness. He was born March 7, 1929 to Elizabeth and Samuel Shenk in Conestoga, PA, and was married for 64 years to Helen E. (Herr) Shenk, who survives him.
Glenn farmed with a team as a youngster, owned half a plane as a young man and flew it, and worked as a mechanic, dairy farmer, and cabinet maker. He served with Mennonite Voluntary Service, with the Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, and as a minister at River Corner Mennonite Church. He loved fishing and hunting, telling a good story, and working with his hands. He was a family man, a good neighbor, kind, gentle, with a wide range of skills. If he didn't have the tool he needed to solve a problem, he made it.
Glenn is survived by his four daughters: Marjorie Shenk (Hermann Riecke) of Evanston, IL; Peg (Lee) Martin of Kimball, WV; Mary (Marty) Sommerfeld, of Lancaster, PA; Alica (Jim) Denlinger, of Lancaster, PA, and eight grandchildren. His eight brothers and sisters also survive him: Arlene (the late Willard) Delp, Mahlon (Almeda) Shenk, Amos (Joanne) Warfel, Janie (Jim) Delp, Ruth (John) Groff, Dave (Ruth) Warfel, Don (Eunice) Warfel, and Elaine (Tom) Stauffer.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, at 2:00 P.M. at the New Danville Mennonite Church, 103 Marticville Road, Lancaster, PA. Friends may greet the family at the church on Wednesday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service.
Interment in River Corner Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd., Lititz, PA, 17543 (mds.mennonite.net/donate/) or Mennonite Central Committee Great Lakes Sharing With Appalachian People (SWAP), 1013 Division St., Goshen, IN, 46528 (donate.mcc.org/cause/great-lakes-sharing-appalachian-people-swap). To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA