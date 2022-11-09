Glenn H. Ruhl, 66, of Lititz passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late J. Robert Sr. and Mae Bradley Ruhl. He was the loving husband of Cheryl E. Shelly Ruhl and they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary last month. Glenn was involved in the flooring industry for 40 years, where he started at Bomberger's Store, then Cloister's Flooring America and last employed by Martin's Flooring. He was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim where he served on the trustee board and volunteered with Group Workcamps Foundation. He graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1974 and was a member of Manheim Sportsman's Association. Glenn enjoyed hunting, wood working, and farming with his son, Jared.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Ryan husband of Amanda Ruhl and Jared husband of Bethany Ruhl both of Lititz; two grandchildren: Maggie and Hunter, four siblings: Jay Robert Jr. husband of Shirl Ruhl of Annville, Charles husband of Gail Ruhl of Manheim, Dennis husband of Anne Ruhl of Ephrata, Peggy Gromling of Manheim and brother-in-law, James Engle, Sr. of Quentin. He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda M. Engle and a brother-in-law, Clayton Gromling.
The family would like to thank the Hospice & Community Care Blue Team for all their care and support through the months of Glenn's illness.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Glenn's Funeral Service at Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Glenn's memory to Ruhl's United Methodist Church Trustee Fund, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com