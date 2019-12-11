Glenn H. Oberholtzer, 88, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Christian and Bertha Haldeman Oberholtzer. Glenn was the loving husband of the late Helen Ober Oberholtzer who passed away in 2013. He was a 1949 graduate of Elizabethtown High School, worked as a carpenter for various builders, and enjoyed farming. In recent years, he worked at GIANT Food Stores, Mount Joy and the former JH Brubaker Lumber Company, Manheim. Glenn was a member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church. He enjoyed hunting at Scott's Mountain Camp in Cameron County.
Surviving are two daughters, Sue wife of Kevin Zurin of Mount Joy and Carol wife of David Martin of Elizabethtown, five grandchildren: Jill (Joel) Stout, Randy (Jennifer) Zurin, Kimberly (Frank) Splain, Lucretia Martin, Michael Martin, ten great-grandchildren: Justin, Jared, Aubrey, and Kristen Stout, Annabelle and Brooklyn Zurin, Collin, Mason, Gavin, and Jackson Splain. He is preceded in death by a brother, Menno Oberholtzer, and three sisters, Anna Hilsher, Dorothy Myers and Grace Oberholtzer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Glenn's memorial service at Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Glenn's memory to Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com