Glenn H. Deiter, 85, of Willow Street, went home to heaven on Thursday, January 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in New Providence, he was the son of the late W. Clair and Anna (Herr) Deiter. Glenn's wife, Betty (Graver) Deiter, passed away in 2006.
Glenn graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School and went to work for Sperry/New Holland. He then served in the US Army. After fulfilling his duty, Glenn went back to work for Sperry New Holland, where he retired (then Ford New Holland) as an inventory control technician. He went on to work for PECO, and following a second retirement, worked at the former Buck Hardware Store.
Glenn was an active member of Bethesda United Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday School Superintendent. He was a Past Master of the Washington Lodge #156 F&AM and Past Associate Grand Guardian of Job's Daughters. Glenn was also very involved in the Rawlinsville Camp Meeting, where he served as the Boarding House Manager for several years.
Surviving are daughters, Patty Deiter of Millersville; Cindy D., wife of Dennis Brubaker of Willow Street; and Jody, wife of Tim Herb of Denton, MD; along with 4 grandchildren, Candace Rutt (Keith); Derek Brubaker (Hannah); Kenneth Herb, and Glenn Herb; and 2 great-grandsons. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Betty and brother, Stanley Deiter.
A celebration of Glenn's life will take place at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. The family will greet friends at the church on Sunday from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private in Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Glenn's memory to the Rawlinsville Camp Meeting, 475 Clearfield Road, New Providence, PA 17560.
