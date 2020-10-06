Glenn F. Woods, 88, of Kinderhook, West Hempfield Township, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Joann Schlossman Woods with whom he was married 65 years. Born in Duncannon PA, he was the son of the late Walter J. and Blanche V. (Gambler) Woods.
He retired after many years of service from the ITT Grinnell Corporation where he was employed as a molder. Following his retirement, he worked for the Donegal School District in the custodial department. Glenn was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Columbia and was a lifetime member of the L.O.O.M. Lodge 307 and the B.P.O E # 1074 both in Columbia.
In addition to his wife are his brothers, Harry (Joyce) Woods; Fred (Peggy) Woods; sister, Nell Royer and many nieces and nephews. His brothers, June and Neil Woods and sister, Blanche Wimer preceded him in death.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in Glenn's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
