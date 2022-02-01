Glenn F. Stehman, 85, of Lititz, passed away January 29, 2022 at Legends of Lititz with his children by his side. On September 9, 1936 he was born in Lancaster and was the son of the late Levi and Jennie (Fouse) Stehman. He was the husband of the late Minerva (Risser) Stehman.
He was a graduate of Hempfield School district, and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology where he obtained his certification in carpentry. He was a glazier at Howell’s Glass in Lancaster for 32 years and retired from Woodcrest Villa Retirement Community from their maintenance department. He was a member of Manor Ridge Lions Club and a Bulldog member of Thaddeus Stevens Alumni Association. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and carpentry.
Glenn is survived by his children, Rebecca Mossburg, wife of Ronald of Manheim, and Phillip Stehman of Kansas City, MO; 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in passing by his first wife, Yvonne (Stillinger) Stehman and twin daughters, Susan and Suzanne Stehman.
Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral service at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment to follow at the Centerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Glenn’s name to the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, stevenscollege.edu/give/donate.
