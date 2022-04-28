Glenn F. Siegler, Polk City, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, PA, Glenn is survived by his wife, Barbara.
Both were 1965 graduates of Hempfield High School, Landisville, PA (Lancaster County) and would have celebrated 54 years of marriage May 25, 2022.
He is survived by his brother, Arthur F. Siegler and wife Janet H. Siegler of Mount Joy, PA plus several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Glenn was a former owner of Mid-Atlantic Auto in his home state of Pennsylvania and was in sales for more than 40 years. Until the time of his passing, he and his wife enjoyed the RV lifestyle with their beloved miniature schnauzers.
Any donations can be sent to the Humane League of Lancaster County, PA or charity of choice. Burial will be at the convenience of his family.
