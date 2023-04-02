Glenn F. Morgan, 104, of Lititz, PA, passed away on March 24, 2023 at United Zion Retirement Community. Born on April 15, 1918 in Pitman, PA. He was the son of the late Joseph and Lottie Morgan.
Mr. Morgan enjoyed woodworking, golf and spending time with his family. He served in World War II and received a Purple heart after being wounded.
He is survived by 3 daughters, Linda Leggiere (Jim), Rosemary Copenhaver (Bill) and Christina Morgan (Jeff Stauffer); 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandfather of 3 and one sister-in-law Judy Artz. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 78 years, Eleanore and 5 brothers.
Services will be at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.
We wish to thank the staff at United Zion for taking great care of both parents.
