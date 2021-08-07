Glenn F. Haldeman, 87, of Palmyra, PA, formerly of Landisville and Milton Grove, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Wednesday evening, August 4, 2021 at Londonderry Village in Palmyra with his caring wife by his side. Born in Mount Joy Twp., Lancaster County, he was the son of the late John B. and Lizzie G. Fahnestock Haldeman. He was the husband of Mary F. Ebling for 65 years in March.
Glenn was a faithful and active member of E-town Grace Church where he worked alongside Mary in the kitchen and sang in the choir in his younger years. As a young man, he served a year in 1-W Service as a field worker in Falfirrias, TX where he and Mary met. When arriving back in Lancaster County, he worked for a short period of time as a mechanic for the former Garber Motors in Elizabethtown before beginning a career that lasted nearly 50 years as a truck driver for Drohan Brick and Hardscaping in Mount Joy. When not working, Glenn enjoyed spending time in his garden.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Ronald K., husband of Debra A. Becker Haldeman, of Elizabethtown, a daughter-in-law, Beverly S. Gainer Haldeman, wife of the late Curtis D. "Curt" Haldeman, of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, John (Ashley) Haldeman, Julie (Mike) Shearer, and Jeremy (Katelyn) Haldeman; six great grandchildren; and two siblings, Robert Haldeman of Manheim and Joyce, wife of Clarence Lowe, of Mount Joy. In addition to his parents and son, he was preceded in death by ten siblings, John Henry, Phares, Daniel, Marlin, Rufus, and David Haldeman, Anna Hess, Grace Hoffer, Martha Elliott, and Thelma Keener.
Services are private. Interment will be in Chiques Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to E-town Grace, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Wednesday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »