Glenn Eugene Keebler, 76, of Stevens, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Martha (Eckert) Keebler. He was the husband of Deborah (Good) Keebler and was preceded in death by his first wife Linda (Knable) Keebler in 2009.
Glenn was a union carpenter and superintendent for HB Alexander, Mid State Construction, Reynolds Construction and Macri Concrete. He loved John Deere tractors, tractor shows, and tractor pulls. He was a volunteer with the Brunnerville Fire Police for many years and loved his cats.
He especially enjoyed helping others with anything they needed, particularly carpentry work.
He will be lovingly missed by his son, Troy, husband of Kathy (Ginder) Keebler of Lititz; his daughter, Stephanie, wife of Kevin Bollinger of Lititz, and his six beautiful grandchildren. He will also be missed by many of Deborah’s family members.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM, at the Ephrata Bible Fellowship Church, 91 Peach Road, Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dan Krall officiating. Interment will be private in Witness Park.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
