Glenn Erdman Miller, age 90, of Lititz, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Luther Acres Retirement Community. Born on November 19, 1931, in Manheim, PA, son of Roy and Margaret Miller.
Glenn grew up on a dairy farm in Manheim, near the Lancaster Junction.
He graduated from Manheim High School in 1949 with various academic and athletic accolades, lettering in four sports: baseball, track, football, and wrestling, winning wrestling District Champion. Following high school, Glenn pursued a physical education degree from West Chester College. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army to serve his country in Korea and Vietnam, soon enlisting to serve further in Germany, France, and Africa, concluding more than 20 years of active service at Fort Rucker, Alabama.
Upon military retirement in 1973, as Lieutenant Colonel, he was a Master Army Aviator rated in multi-engine fixed wing aircraft and helicopters. He received decorations including the Soldiers Medal, The Meritorious Service Medal, the Bronze Star, the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Expeditionary Forces Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Vietnamese Honor Medal. He also received a master's degree in Education from Troy State University in 1971, Commissioned in the Corps of Engineers at Fort Belvoir, VA.
Glenn was an avid entrepreneur during his retirement years in Enterprise, AL, including real estate-landlord apartment owner, greenhouse owner-operator, real estate developer, chicken farmer, and cattle farmer. He and his wife ventured back to Manheim around 2003 to live their Golden Years. Glenn spent his time in resale, collectibles, and antiques at various Lancaster County auction houses.
In the fall of 2021, the Manheim Central High School Athletics Department honored Glenn at the Baron Pride Night for his earlier contributions to the athletic program.
In his final days, Glenn was at peace and looking forward to meeting his Lord Jesus Christ in his heavenly home.
Along with his parents, preceding Glenn in death was daughter-in-Law, Teena Miller of Baytown, TX
Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Phyllis (Taylor) Miller; 1 daughter Susan (Michael) Perry of Mobile, AL; 1 son Glenn Taylor Miller of Baytown, TX; 4 grandchildren, Carl (Stephanie) Miller of Baytown, TX, Shannon (Jean Bernard) Roy of Montreal, Canada, Heather (Thomas) Johnston of Spanish Fort, AL, and Colin Perry of Mobile, AL; 8 great-grandchildren: Haley of Enterprise, AL, Reilley, Ethan, Emma, Mackenzie, and Colin of Baytown, TX, Jude and River of Spanish Fort, AL; 1 sister Joan "Jody" Furlow of Lititz; 1 brother Carl "Nip" Miller of Manheim, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial and Burial will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA with a Celebration of Life to follow at Luther Acres, Lititz, PA.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA
