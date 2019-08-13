Glenn E. Weidman

Glenn "Poppy" Weidman of Luther Acres, Lititz, went to his heavenly home Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was 82 years old. Glenn was married to Carole (Bender) for 58 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle (Rhoades) and August Wolf, and brother Fred Wolf.
Glenn loved people but none more than his family. In addition to wife Carole, he leaves behind two loving daughters, Lori Girafalco (Andy) and Leah Lacey (Mike), and four adored grandchildren, Molly Girafalco, Jesse Girafalco, Sean Lacey and Scotty Lacey. He is also survived by two brothers, Ralph (Janice) of Lititz and Jim (Kathy) of Michigan, many nieces and nephews; and his adopted family from Kenya, the Mugambi family, including Caleb, Blessing and Anna Favor.
He was very gifted in carpentry. He built dollhouses for his church's auctions, along with any project he was presented with. Glenn served his country in the US Army and loved to play water volleyball and shoot pool in recent years, as well as becoming a true puzzle master. He retired after 34 years with R.R. Donnelley.
Glenn was a husband, father, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 pm, Thursday, August 15th at Lititz United Methodist Church, followed by a reception. Visitation with family and friends will be 4:30-5:30 PM. Private interment with military honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Luthercare Benevolent Caring Fund, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543 or to Lititz U.M. Church, 201 Market Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
