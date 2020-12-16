Glenn E. Sensenig, 49, of Denver, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, December 14, 2020, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to Mervin M. and Cora M. (Eberly) Sensenig of Denver.
He was a member of Royer Mennonite Church, Myerstown.
Glenn worked for Weavers Wood Working, Red Run.
In addition to his parents, Glenn is survived by six siblings, David, married to Edith (Neuenschwander) of Orangeville, Mervin Jr. of Ephrata, Cora, married to Roy High of Manheim, Marlin, married to Sara (Halligan) of Richland, Warren, married to Linda (Miller) of Murfreesboro, NC, and Edwin, married to Abigail (Nussbaum) of Denver; 21 nieces and nephews; and 8 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by infant sister, Lilian E. Sensenig and one great-nephew.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Richland Mennonite Church, 399 N. Race St., Richland. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Richland Mennonite Church. Interment will take place in Royers Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
