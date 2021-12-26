Glenn E. Keller, Sr., 89, of Columbia, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 20, 2021 at Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health. He was the husband of Donna St. John Keller with whom he was married 31 years. Born in Wrightsville, he was the son of the late George and Pauline Kinard Keller.
For over 60 years, Glenn owned and operated Keller’s Body Shop, Keller’s Towing and Keller’s Used Cars in addition to other business endeavors. Glenn’s first passion from his business was Dirt Track Racing in the Super Sportsman Division where he fielded race cars for many years. He also had a passion for restoring antique and classic cars
He was a Lifetime Member of the Susquehanna Beneficial Association and the Forresters’ of America, Susquehanna Court 235.
In addition to his wife Donna are his children, Glenn E. Keller, Jr. companion of Sonja Mittel; Michael G. Keller husband of Glenda; Judy A. wife of Keith Lenker; Kay M. wife of Bob Innocent; Sharon M. Keller; Charles Andrew Fritz husband of Gianna; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. His brother Baron Keller preceded him in death.
In keeping with Glenn’s wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions in Glenn’s memory may be made to the York County Racing Club Injured Drivers Fund, 568 Yale St., York, PA 17403. (www.ycrc.org)
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
