Glenn E. Grunenberger, 92, of Lititz and formerly of Cerritos, CA died on Friday, March 4, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Francis and Helen Kauffman Grunenberger. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. Dissinger Grunenberger, and they would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in July. Glenn graduated from Manheim High School in 1946 and California State University with a BS in Business Administration. After spending 37 years in California working as an Accountant with several companies including one with his wife, he retired to Luther Acres where he spent the last fourteen years. Glenn was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim and he proudly served in the United States Army after WWII. His interests included playing the piano, jazz music, and writing memoirs and short stories.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Gary Grunenberger of Florida, four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, David Grunenberger and granddaughter, Heidi Grunenberger.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Glenn's memory to Luthercare, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com