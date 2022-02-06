Glenn E. Gerhart, 79, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Denver to the late John A. and Katie E. (Eshelman) Gerhart and was the husband of Donna (Scheetz) Gerhart with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.
Glenn was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church, Denver. He enjoyed antique cars (Pontiacs), hunting, fishing, NASCAR, going to the cabin, and working on his vineyard. He was always tinkering with something. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Every summer was Grandpa Camp.
Glenn worked for Ford New Holland prior to his retirement in 2000.
In addition to his wife, Glenn is survived by daughter, Lisa, wife of Adrian Borry of Ephrata, son, Steven Gerhart, husband of Mary of Reinholds; 5 grandchildren, Samantha and Aidan Borry, Katie, Kellie, and Kara Gerhart; and a brother, John Gerhart, husband of Carolyn of Yuma, AZ.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Marissa Becklin officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Glenn 's memory may be made to the Faith United Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut St., Denver, PA 17517 or Denver Fire Company, 425 Locust St., Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
