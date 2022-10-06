Glenn E. Barefoot, 95, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Born in Bedford County, PA, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Mary E. (Mickle) Barefoot.
Glenn graduated from Pleasantville High School. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952. After returning home, he moved to Lancaster, PA. He was employed by Armstrong World Industries for 19 years and worked as a hairdresser for over 40 years. Glenn was a member of the American Legion, Post 34, and the Masonic Lamberton Lodge 476. He enjoyed travelling to Ireland, Europe, Hawaii and taking cruises.
He is survived by 23 nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Rayford Barefoot, Dorothy Wendel, Ruth McMillen, Alice Barefoot, Thelda Fleegle, Ralph Barefoot, Charles Ross Barefoot, Lois Morrison and Jack Barefoot.
Relatives and friends are invited to Glenn's Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park with Military Funeral Honors.
Please visit Glenn's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »