Glenn Douglas Creasy, 65, of Manor Township, passed into God's loving arms Saturday, December 7, 2019 at LGH, Lancaster. He was the husband of Linda L. (Herr) Creasy and loving father of Angie M. (Creasy) Trostle, wife of Timothy.
Glenn loved his job; he worked for the Borough of Millersville, retiring after twenty-seven years of dedicated service to the community.
Born January 31, 1954, he was the son of the late Frank and Esther (Thomas) Creasy.
He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife, daughter, and dogs (Onyx, Hudson, Arie & Morty) and his extended family. Glenn's favorite vacation destination was Cancun; Mexico was his favorite travel destination. Glenn had also enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia.
In addition to his loving wife, daughter and son-in-law, he is survived by his four siblings: Shirley Charles, of Quarryville, Jack Creasy, of New Providence, William Creasy (Midge), of Holtwood and Mike Creasy (Mary), of Lititz.
In keeping with Glenn's wishes, the funeral arrangements will be private - the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Methodist Cemetery, Conestoga, PA 17516. Kindly omit flowers.
Memorial remembrances can be made in Glenn's memory to KPETS (Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services) 2120 Oregon Pike, 2nd Floor, Lancaster, PA 17601. KPETS is a Pet Therapy Organization that Glenn's daughter does volunteer work for.
